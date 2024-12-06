DocuSign price target raised to $90 from $60 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on DocuSign (DOCU) to $90 from $60 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company beat Q3 expectations. Piper told investors in a research note that while it is encouraged by continued stabilization, the firm awaits further evidence of inflection and clarity on how the new IAM platform motion lends to the broader opportunity, noting it is still very early in the opportunity.

