Docebo price target raised to $55 from $50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Docebo (DCBO) to $55 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Although revenue will likely be in-line given the nature of the business, the firm sees upside to EBITDA both in the quarter and for CY24 guidance, the analyst tells investors. The firm names Docebo as one of its top picks in the SaaS space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DCBO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.