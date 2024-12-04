DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Warrant Listing

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSE:DMGI) has released an update.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has announced the approval of its common share purchase warrants listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. These warrants will allow holders to purchase shares and are expected to begin trading under the symbol ‘DMGI.WT’ starting December 6, 2024. This development is part of DMG’s strategy to expand its presence in the blockchain ecosystem.

