DLocal reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus 10c

November 13, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $185.8M, consensus $181.46M. The company said: “We are encouraged by how we see the business evolving. After a soft first quarter, we see ourselves consistently gaining momentum. Despite a tough 2023 comparison, we have once again returned to delivering a quarter of record results in Total Payment Volume and Gross Profit. Our margins, cash position, and cash conversion have all improved quarter after quarter throughout 2024. A year that started off admittedly weak, has gained positive momentum.”

