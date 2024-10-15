Is Dividend King PepsiCo a Buy Post Earnings?

Most are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have increased dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years.

However, a step above that is the elite Dividend Kings group, which consists of companies that have boosted their payouts for a minimum of 50 consecutive years.

These companies have shown incredible resilience historically, surviving through many economic periods while also continuously increasingly rewarding shareholders. It’s critical to note here that not all Dividend Kings are S&P 500 members.

For those seeking a steady income stream, a member of the club who’s recently reported quarterly results, PepsiCo PEP, could be a consideration. Let’s take a closer look at each.

PepsiCo Quarterly Results

PEP shares saw a solid reaction following its quarterly release, with the company exceeding our consensus EPS estimate but falling short of sales expectations. Cost-cutting measures were the real highlight of the release, leading to higher profitability.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s gross margin on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

“Our businesses remained resilient in the third quarter, despite subdued category performance trends in North America, the continued impacts related to certain recalls at Quaker Foods North America and business disruptions due to rising geopolitical tensions in certain international markets. Strong cost controls aided our profitability, as we made incremental investments to improve our marketplace competitiveness,” said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Impressively, the company paid out $7.2 billion in dividends throughout the period, continuing its long-standing shareholder-friendly nature. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis, with the final value calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The valuation picture here is also not stretched, with the current 20.6X forward 12-month earnings multiple well beneath the 23.6X five-year median. The current PEG does work out to a steep 3.1X, still beneath five-year highs of 4.9X and in line with the five-year median.

Bottom Line

Consumer staples titan and Dividend King PepsiCo PEP recently delivered its latest set of quarterly results, with shares seeing a nice pop following the release.

Cost-cutting measures that have led to higher profitability looks to be a notable tailwind for the stock, with shares also a nice opportunity for those looking to receive steady quarterly payouts.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

