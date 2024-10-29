News & Insights

Disney’s ESPN to launch a game inside Fortnite, The Verge reports

October 29, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Disney (DIS) is debuting an experience tied to Fortnite dubbed ESPN Football Island, writes The Verge’s Jay Peters. ESPN Football Island was built using development tools that Epic launched last year that allow creations of the Fortnite experiences, noted the Verge. Players will “be able to participate in activities, challenges, mini-games, and a big Payload-style game called ‘Touchdown Rush,” added the story…Earlier this year, Epic Games received a $1.5B stake from The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Pending approval, Disney will own a a 9% stake. Disney plans to produce new games and an “entertainment universe” encompassing its properties with Epic. The Fly notes that CEO Tim Sweeney owns more than half of Epic Games’ stock. Tencent (TCEHY) the Chinese technology and entertainment company holds about 40% of Epic Games stock and Sony (SONY) has about a 4.9% stake in Epic Games…

Read More on DIS:

