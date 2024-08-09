Disney (NYSE:DIS) Bets Big on Europe With $5B Investment

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) plans to invest at least $5 billion in the UK and Europe over the next five years to produce blockbuster movies and TV shows, according to a Financial Times report. Jan Koeppen, President of Disney across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, told the Financial Times that the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed nearly $900 million, highlighted the superhero genre’s enduring appeal for the media conglomerate.

Disney’s Box Office Triumphs Boost Confidence

Furthermore, Koeppen noted the strong performance of Inside Out 2, which became the highest-grossing animated film of all time with $1.5 billion in global revenue. The success of Inside Out 2 has boosted Disney’s earnings after a series of flops for the media giant. Koeppen expressed optimism about the return of moviegoers, especially to Disney films.

Major Productions at Pinewood Studios

Pinewood Studios in the UK is a key location for Disney, which has invested approximately $3.5 billion in UK productions over the past five years, with the studio being central to many of these major films. Disney will allocate $1 billion annually in the UK and Europe over the next five years, with four films already in progress or scheduled at Pinewood. The company’s upcoming projects include Snow White, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Roses, The Amateur, and a new Star Wars film.

What Is the Target Price for DIS Stock?

Analysts remain bullish about DIS stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys and three Holds. Year-to-date, DIS has declined by more than 4%, and the average DIS price target of $127.71 implies an upside potential of 48.6% from current levels.

See more DIS analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.