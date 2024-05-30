DiscovEx Director’s Holdings Change Post-Consolidation

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has reported a change in the interests of director David Morgan due to a share consolidation approved at the General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The consolidation affected Morgan’s direct and indirect holdings across various entities, including Emlyn Holdings, Penygroes Pty Ltd, Glyn Dwr Trust, and Morgold Superannuation Fund, but did not involve the acquisition or disposal of any securities.

