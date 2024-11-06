News & Insights

Discovery Lithium Closes Financing and Updates Board

November 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

ISM Resources Corp (TSE:DCLI) has released an update.

Discovery Lithium Inc. has successfully closed a private placement financing, raising over $550,000 to support property exploration and working capital. Additionally, the company has appointed Nate Schmidt to its board, bringing extensive experience in lithium exploration. These developments signal Discovery Lithium’s commitment to advancing its exploration projects and enhancing its strategic leadership.

