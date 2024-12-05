News & Insights

Director’s Interest Shift at Andromeda Metals

December 05, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Sue-Ann Higgins acquired 5,986,394 Service Fee Options. This acquisition, valued at $44,000 in director fees, adds to her existing holdings of 833,333 shares and listed options. Such changes in director interests often attract attention from investors monitoring insider activities as potential indicators of company prospects.

