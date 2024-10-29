Direct Indexing Compliments an ETF Portfolio

ETFs remain a favorite for investors due to their diversification and tax efficiency, making them easy additions to retirement portfolios. However, direct indexing is an increasingly attractive strategy, allowing investors to hold individual stocks that mirror an index and personalize holdings.

This approach enables adjustments for specific preferences, such as excluding certain sectors, while also offering tax advantages through targeted loss harvesting.

Direct indexing can lower tax liability by selling underperforming stocks to offset gains, a flexibility that ETFs don’t provide. Costs have decreased, making direct indexing more accessible and competitive with ETFs.

Finsum: A combination of direct indexing and ETFs could form a well-rounded balance for customization and tax needs

