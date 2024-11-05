News & Insights

Dimerix’s Webinar Highlights Key FSGS Research Insights

November 05, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited is set to host a webinar on November 6, 2024, to discuss initial findings from Project PARASOL, which aims to advance FSGS treatment by exploring new biomarker-based endpoints. This initiative could potentially accelerate approval pathways for FSGS therapies, addressing a significant need in the market with no currently approved treatments. The webinar is expected to attract interest from stakeholders keen on the latest developments in kidney disease research.

