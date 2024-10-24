Digital Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An announcement from Digital Realty ( (DLR) ) is now available.

Digital Realty, a major player in the data center industry, announced its financial results for Q3 2024, highlighting its robust portfolio comprising 312 data centers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and expansion, the company continues to cater to the growing demands of technology, corporate enterprises, and industry verticals. For more insights and detailed financial data, the company offers supplemental information and presentation materials on its website.

