News & Insights

Stocks

Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $195 at Stifel

November 21, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $205 from $195 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After meeting with management at the Nareit REITworld conference, the firm continues to see the company in a strong position to deliver on expectations for accelerated growth heading into 2025. Meanwhile, favorable market fundamentals and the company’s well-positioned portfolio can support long-term sustainable growth, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DLR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.