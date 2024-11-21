Digital Realty price target raised to $205 from $195 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen raised the firm’s price target on Digital Realty (DLR) to $205 from $195 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After meeting with management at the Nareit REITworld conference, the firm continues to see the company in a strong position to deliver on expectations for accelerated growth heading into 2025. Meanwhile, favorable market fundamentals and the company’s well-positioned portfolio can support long-term sustainable growth, the analyst added.

