Digital Brands Group Partners with VAYNERCOMMERCE for TikTok Launch

December 05, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

Digital Brands Group ( (DBGI) ) has provided an announcement.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. has partnered with VAYNERCOMMERCE to launch its AVO brand on TikTok Shop and TikTok Live, leveraging influencer talent and live streaming to engage audiences directly. This move represents a strategic step in their digital expansion, with plans to extend this approach to other product lines in 2025. The partnership highlights the growing importance of social media platforms in reaching consumers and adapting to evolving market trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

