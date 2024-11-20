Digital Brands Group Partners with LTK for Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Digital Brands Group ( (DBGI) ) is now available.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with LTK, a prominent influencer platform, to enhance brand visibility and drive revenue growth through influencer marketing. The collaboration targets expanding consumer outreach for DBG’s Sundry, Stateside, and Avo brands, with the launch of influencer videos next week. This partnership, part of DBG’s digital strategy alongside VAYNERCOMMERCE, aims to leverage LTK’s performance-based platform to scale marketing efforts effectively.

See more insights into DBGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.