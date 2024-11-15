Digihost Reports 104% Revenue Growth in 2024

Digihost Technology Inc ( (DGHI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Digihost Technology Inc presented to its investors.

Digihost Technology Inc. is an innovative energy infrastructure company that specializes in developing state-of-the-art data centers, primarily focusing on expanding sustainable energy assets. In its latest earnings report, Digihost announced a remarkable year-over-year revenue increase of 104% for the first nine months of 2024, bringing in $31.4 million. This growth is largely attributed to the company’s strategic diversification into various revenue streams, including colocation services and energy sales.

The third quarter of 2024 saw Digihost’s revenue climb to $9.2 million, marking a 71% increase from the same period the previous year. The company’s EBITDA for the nine-month period was reported at $5.5 million, showcasing a substantial rise of nearly 350% compared to 2023. This increase reflects Digihost’s successful expansion into colocation services, now its largest revenue segment, and a significant boost in energy sales.

Digihost’s strategic shift towards colocation services has yielded significant benefits, enabling access to cutting-edge mining technology while reducing capital expenditures. The company’s focus on enhancing its power portfolio is evident in its maintenance and efficiency upgrades at the North Tonawanda power plant, which is expected to operate at full capacity by the end of 2024. This strategy is designed to position Digihost for considerable growth in its megawatt footprint and hash rate in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Digihost aims to continue expanding its colocation services, leveraging its existing infrastructure to convert assets into tier-3 data centers. The management remains optimistic about reducing costs and timelines, thus maintaining a competitive edge in the industry. The company’s commitment to sustainable power development and production is anticipated to support its growth trajectory well into 2025 and beyond.

