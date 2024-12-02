Digihost produces 37 bitcoin in November

The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $10.0 million as of November 30, 2024, which represents a roughly 11% MoM increase over the previous month. Between self-mining and hosting agreements, miners at the Company’s facilities produced approximately 37 BTC during the month of November. The Company invested approximately $0.4 million in November in capital expenditures, mining infrastructure support equipment, and deposits, bringing year-to-date CAPEX deployment to a total of nearly $5 million. This significant investment underscores Digihost’s (DGHI) commitment to long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing self-funding to minimize equity dilution for shareholders wherever possible. Operations Update: Presently, Digihost operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and has access to an additional 300MW of allocated power for future development. One of the Company’s flagship plants was temporarily taken offline earlier in the quarter for scheduled multi-year maintenance and is expected to resume operations by the end of December 2024. The full utilization of this power capacity is projected to drive substantial revenue growth beginning in Q1, 2025. The Company is currently contracted with a leading multi-billion dollar global engineering and consulting firm to initiate the pilot phase of its Tier 3 data center expansion in Alabama. It expects to complete the project by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

