Differences Between Cost of Equity and Cost of Capital

The cost of equity and the cost of capital are key metrics in corporate finance that influence financial strategy and investment decisions. The cost of equity reflects the return shareholders expect, while the cost of capital combines the expenses of equity and debt financing. These metrics affect a company's profitability, valuation, and investment strategy, making them important for both businesses and investors. Understanding how they are calculated and what factors influence them can help guide smarter financial decisions.

A financial advisor can use cost of equity and cost of capital to assess company profitability, measure investment risk and recommend asset allocation for your portfolio.

What Is the Cost of Equity?

The cost of equity is the rate of return that a company's shareholders expect for the risk they assume by investing in the company's stock. This expected return compensates investors for the opportunity cost of choosing to invest in the company rather than in a risk-free alternative or other investments with similar risk levels.

Companies use the cost of equity to assess the minimum return required on projects to satisfy shareholders and sustain investment appeal.

Calculation and Formula

One common formula used to calculate the cost of equity is the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). The CAPM formula is:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Beta * Market Risk Premium)

Risk-free rate : This rate represents the return on a risk-free investment, often measured by government bond yields.

: This rate represents the return on a risk-free investment, often measured by government bond yields. Beta : This measures the volatility of the company's stock relative to the overall market. A beta greater than 1 indicates higher volatility, while a beta less than 1 indicates lower volatility.

This measures the volatility of the company's stock relative to the overall market. A beta greater than 1 indicates higher volatility, while a beta less than 1 indicates lower volatility. Market risk premium: This is the additional return expected by investors for taking on the risk of investing in the stock market compared to a risk-free asset.

Associated Factors

Several factors influence the cost of equity. These include the company’s financial performance, market volatility, interest rates and overall economic conditions. A company with higher perceived risks or volatile earnings might have a higher cost of equity to compensate investors for taking on additional risk. Similarly, broader market conditions, such as an economic downturn or increasing interest rates, can affect investor expectations and impact the cost of equity.

What Is the Cost of Capital?

The cost of capital refers to the total cost a company incurs to finance its operations and investments, including both equity and debt financing. Essentially, it represents the company's weighted average cost of raising funds and is often used as a benchmark to determine the minimum return required to undertake new projects.

The cost of capital helps companies make decisions about which investments are likely to be profitable and which may fall short of generating sufficient returns.

Calculation and Formula

The cost of capital is typically calculated using the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which accounts for the proportional costs of both debt and equity in the company’s capital structure. The WACC formula is:

WACC = (E/V * Cost of Equity) + (D/V * Cost of Debt * (1 – Tax Rate))

E : Market value of the company's equity

: Market value of the company's equity D : Market value of the company's debt

: Market value of the company's debt V : Total market value of the company's equity and debt (E + D)

: Total market value of the company's equity and debt (E + D) Cost of Equity : Calculated using the CAPM formula

: Calculated using the CAPM formula Cost of Debt : The interest rate the company pays on its debt

: The interest rate the company pays on its debt Tax Rate: The corporate tax rate, as interest payments on debt are tax-deductible

Associated Factors

Factors that affect the cost of capital include the company's debt-to-equity ratio, interest rates, tax rates and the cost of both debt and equity financing. For example, a company with more debt in its capital structure may have a lower cost of capital if the interest rate on debt is favorable compared to equity. However, over-reliance on debt can increase financial risk. This might raise the cost of equity as shareholders demand a higher return for taking on more risk.

Cost of Equity vs. Cost of Capital

The cost of equity and the cost of capital serve distinct but related purposes in assessing a company's financial strategy and investment potential. Here's how they compare:

Definition : The cost of equity represents the return expected by shareholders, while the cost of capital is the overall cost of financing a company's operations, including both debt and equity.

: The cost of equity represents the return expected by shareholders, while the cost of capital is the overall cost of financing a company's operations, including both debt and equity. Calculation : The cost of equity is typically calculated using CAPM, while the cost of capital is calculated using WACC, which also factors in debt and equity costs.

: The cost of equity is typically calculated using CAPM, while the cost of capital is calculated using WACC, which also factors in debt and equity costs. Use in decision-making : Different decisions call for different tools. Companies use the cost of equity to determine the minimum return required to satisfy shareholders. The cost of capital helps evaluate whether a project or investment will generate sufficient returns to cover financing costs.

: Different decisions call for different tools. Companies use the cost of equity to determine the minimum return required to satisfy shareholders. The cost of capital helps evaluate whether a project or investment will generate sufficient returns to cover financing costs. Risk factors : The cost of equity is influenced by stock volatility and market conditions, while the cost of capital considers both the costs of debt and equity, as well as the company’s tax rate.

: The cost of equity is influenced by stock volatility and market conditions, while the cost of capital considers both the costs of debt and equity, as well as the company’s tax rate. Impact on financial strategy: A company's cost of equity may be elevated in high-risk environments. A high cost of capital can indicate a more expensive financing structure, potentially influencing a company's preference for debt or equity financing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Companies Calculate the Cost of Capital?

Companies perform the cost of capital calculation to determine the minimum return they need on investments to cover their financing costs. This helps when evaluating which projects are likely to add value and which may not meet the required return threshold.

What Factors Affect the Cost of Equity?

Factors influencing the cost of equity include the company's risk profile, market volatility, interest rates and broader economic conditions. A higher level of perceived risk increases the expected return demanded by shareholders.

Can Cost of Capital Be Higher Than Cost of Equity?

Typically, the cost of capital is lower than the cost of equity because it is a weighted average that includes debt, which is generally cheaper due to tax benefits. However, if a company has a high debt burden, the cost of capital could approach or even exceed the cost of equity.

Bottom Line

The cost of equity and the cost of capital provide different types of guidance for both businesses and investors. While the cost of equity reflects shareholder expectations, the cost of capital supplies a broader view of a company's overall financing costs, combining both equity and debt. These metrics play a major role in evaluating potential investments, optimizing financial strategy and determining profitability thresholds.

Investment Planning Tips

A financial advisor can work with you to evaluate investments and mitigate risk for your portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

SmartAsset's asset allocation calculator can help you build a portfolio that suits your risk profile and investment horizon.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Anchiy, ©iStock.com/Rockaa, ©iStock.com/baramee2554

The post Differences Between Cost of Equity and Cost of Capital appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.