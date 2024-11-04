News & Insights

Stocks

Differ Group Auto Revises Share Consolidation Timetable

November 04, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited has announced a delay in dispatching its shareholder circular regarding the proposed share consolidation and change in board lot size, now expected on November 11, 2024. The revised timetable outlines key dates for shareholder engagement, including the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024. This development could impact trading activities as the company proceeds with its plans to restructure shares.

For further insights into HK:6878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.