Differ Group Auto Revises Share Consolidation Timetable

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited has announced a delay in dispatching its shareholder circular regarding the proposed share consolidation and change in board lot size, now expected on November 11, 2024. The revised timetable outlines key dates for shareholder engagement, including the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024. This development could impact trading activities as the company proceeds with its plans to restructure shares.

For further insights into HK:6878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.