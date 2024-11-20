Dickson Concepts Warns of Profit Drop Amid Market Challenges

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.
Dickson Concepts (International) has issued a profit warning, revealing a 25% drop in sales turnover and a 40% decrease in net profit for the six months ending September 2024, attributed to weak consumer sentiment in Hong Kong. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a strong balance sheet and is ready to capitalize on future market improvements and investment opportunities. Investors should remain cautious as these figures are preliminary and subject to audit review.
