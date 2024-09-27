DICK'S Sporting & Synchrony Extend Collaboration: What You Should Know

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS is focused on enriching services to create a seamless experience for athletes. DKS is putting emphasis on the omnichannel experience to drive solid athlete engagement. In the latest development, the company and Synchrony, a consumer financial services firm, have extended their collaboration to offer unique financial solutions for athletes.



Let’s delve deeper.

More on DKS’ Extended Collaboration

The companies remain committed to boosting athlete loyalty with the DKS Score Rewards Credit Card program, which offers advanced technology capabilities, increased data and analytics and outstanding in-store services to the athletes. Through the program, the companies target to be a strong differentiator and enrich the overall experience.



Both companies boast a long-standing partnership and look forward to keeping their commitment to athletes via the aforesaid program by offering them the ability to earn rewards two times faster with exclusive member-only offers and digital account management for their Score Rewards Credit Card and Score Rewards Mastercard.



Athletes can use such cards online and in stores across DKS’ 800+ retail locations, comprising DICK'S Sporting Goods, House of Sport, Golf Galaxy and Public Lands. These cards will provide the athletes with valuable rewards. DKS has been enhancing service levels at its digital and store experiences to cater well to the athletes wherever they are. It has been seeing growth in omnichannel athletes.

Strategic Efforts to Benefit DICK'S Sporting

DICK’S Sporting has been benefiting from brand strength and continued market share gains. It is on track with business optimization to streamline the overall cost structure. Management remains committed to digital innovation.



DKS’ GameChanger app has been performing extremely well. The app allows the company to connect to athletes beyond the traditional shopping experience, thus strengthening leadership in sports. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, more than 6 million unique users engaged with GameChanger, reflecting a rise of 11% from the prior year. This averages nearly 45 minutes per day on the app.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DICK’S Sporting’s store-related endeavors appear quite encouraging. The company has revolutionized its most typical format, the 50,000 square-foot DICK’S store, into the Field House concept. The Field House concept is inspired by the House of Sport, having interactive experiences with unique presentation and service. Such stores are performing extremely well.



In the most recent quarter, the company introduced two namesake and five Specialty Concept stores. Management unveiled plans to open its 15th House of Sport location and is on track to introduce an additional five locations in fiscal 2024. The aforesaid endeavors are likely to capture extra sales and bolster overall profits.

Conclusion

Such catalysts have helped DKS stock to gain 108.3% in a year, comfortably outperforming the industry’s 20.2% growth. The aforesaid strengths are likely to continue to boost growth and bolster this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s performance in the future.

