DICK'S Sporting Plans To Hire About 8,000 Seasonal Teammates For 2024 Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Thursday that it plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal teammates for the 2024 holiday season.

The seventh-annual "National Signing Day" on October 8 will kick off holiday recruiting efforts for positions at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! stores across the country.

DICK'S will close all its stores and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Athletes can shop online on Thanksgiving Day, with stores re-opening on Black Friday.

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands.

Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25-40% off.

Interested applicants should first apply online and then visit their local store on National Signing Day to be interviewed and meet the team. Holiday hiring will continue beyond National Signing Day until all positions are filled.

