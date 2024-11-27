Diatreme Resources Strengthens Board with Industry Veteran

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diatreme Resources Limited has appointed Tom Cutbush, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the global silica sands industry, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Cutbush’s expertise, highlighted by his previous leadership roles at Sibelco, is expected to enhance Diatreme’s development efforts for its Queensland silica sand projects. This strategic appointment aims to bolster Diatreme’s project development capabilities and potentially increase shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.