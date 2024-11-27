News & Insights

Diatreme Resources Strengthens Board with Industry Veteran

November 27, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has appointed Tom Cutbush, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the global silica sands industry, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Cutbush’s expertise, highlighted by his previous leadership roles at Sibelco, is expected to enhance Diatreme’s development efforts for its Queensland silica sand projects. This strategic appointment aims to bolster Diatreme’s project development capabilities and potentially increase shareholder value.

