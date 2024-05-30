Diatreme Advances Eco-Friendly Silica Project

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited is moving forward with its Northern Silica Project aimed at supplying high purity silica sand to the solar PV industry, as it receives draft Terms of Reference for the project’s EIS from Queensland’s Coordinator-General. The draft outlines the necessary environmental, social, and economic studies required for assessment, and it is open for public comment from June 3rd to July 8th. The project promises to deliver significant economic benefits to the Far North Queensland region while supporting global decarbonisation efforts.

