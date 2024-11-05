DiaSorin S.p.A. Boosts 2024 Revenue Guidance Amid Strong Growth

DiaSorin S.p.A. (IT:DIA) has released an update.
DiaSorin S.p.A. reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching €876 million, a 4% increase at constant exchange rates, and an impressive 7% growth excluding COVID-related sales. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also improved, marking a 6% rise, reflecting a robust profitability trend across all business lines, notably in immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. As a result, DiaSorin has raised its revenue guidance for the 2024 financial year, emphasizing continued growth in non-COVID sectors.
