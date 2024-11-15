DiamondRock downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth downgraded DiamondRock (DRH) to In Line from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $10.50. DiamondRock reported group revenue pace of negative 3% year-over-year for 2025, noting a tough comp in convention markets of Chicago, Boston, and D.C., the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm appreciates the company’s increased focus on capital discipline and says it may look to revisit the shares as larger capital recycling opportunities emerge.

