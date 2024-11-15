News & Insights

Stocks

DiamondRock downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI

November 15, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth downgraded DiamondRock (DRH) to In Line from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $10.50. DiamondRock reported group revenue pace of negative 3% year-over-year for 2025, noting a tough comp in convention markets of Chicago, Boston, and D.C., the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm appreciates the company’s increased focus on capital discipline and says it may look to revisit the shares as larger capital recycling opportunities emerge.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.