Diamondback Energy resumed with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of Diamondback Energy (FANG) with a Buy rating and $227 price target implying 28% upside to current levels. The company continues to offer a “prudent” capital allocation strategy focused on per share growth in shareholder returns, which will continue to create shareholder value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the recently closed merger with Endeavor Energy presents significant improvement in inventory, with room for incremental improvements in capital efficiency at scale.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FANG:
- Viper Energy initiated with a Buy at BofA
- Diamondback Energy price target raised to $237 from $232 at Raymond James
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 11/11/2024
- Viper Energy price target raised to $64 from $57 at Truist
- Diamondback Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.