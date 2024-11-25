News & Insights

Diamond Electric Unveils Ignition Coil for Hydrogen Engines

November 25, 2024 — 09:03 pm EST

Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:6699) has released an update.

Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. has developed a prototype ignition coil designed for hydrogen-fueled engines, aiming to prevent false ignition and improve engine performance. The company has started accepting orders for evaluation samples from engine manufacturers, marking a significant step in advancing eco-friendly hydrogen fuel technology. This development aligns with the global push towards renewable energy solutions to combat climate change.

