Diamond Electric Unveils Ignition Coil for Hydrogen Engines

Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. has developed a prototype ignition coil designed for hydrogen-fueled engines, aiming to prevent false ignition and improve engine performance. The company has started accepting orders for evaluation samples from engine manufacturers, marking a significant step in advancing eco-friendly hydrogen fuel technology. This development aligns with the global push towards renewable energy solutions to combat climate change.

