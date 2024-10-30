Diamcor’s New Loan Fuels Expansion Plans

Diamcor Mining (TSE:DMI) has released an update.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is set to bolster its diamond processing operations with a CAD$1.5 million term loan, aiming to enhance output at its Krone-Endora project. This strategic financing move comes as the company anticipates market recovery amid improving demand and tighter global supply conditions for natural diamonds.

