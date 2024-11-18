News & Insights

DG Innovate Unveils Breakthrough Electric Actuator with Cummins

November 18, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Path Investments (GB:DGI) has released an update.

DG Innovate has teamed up with Cummins to develop an innovative electric actuator motor using its Pareta® technology, which promises enhanced safety and efficiency for commercial vehicles. Ideal for applications like electro-mechanical brakes, this advancement reflects a significant leap in sustainable mobility, aiming to replace traditional air brakes. Extensive testing is underway, with substantial production expected following certification.

