DG Innovate Unveils Breakthrough Electric Actuator with Cummins

DG Innovate has teamed up with Cummins to develop an innovative electric actuator motor using its Pareta® technology, which promises enhanced safety and efficiency for commercial vehicles. Ideal for applications like electro-mechanical brakes, this advancement reflects a significant leap in sustainable mobility, aiming to replace traditional air brakes. Extensive testing is underway, with substantial production expected following certification.

