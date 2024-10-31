DFS Furniture Sees Increase in Major Shareholder Stakes

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

DFS Furniture PLC has announced that Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its shareholding to 10.023% of the voting rights, up from a previous position of 9.971%. This change highlights an increased interest in DFS Furniture, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

