Dexin China Faces New Hurdles in Trading Resumption

November 13, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited, currently in liquidation, has been issued additional resumption guidance by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to facilitate the resumption of its trading activities. The company must resolve its winding-up order, comply with various stock exchange rules, and publish all outstanding financial results. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until further notice.

