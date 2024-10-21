News & Insights

DevEx Resources Poised for Growth in Uranium Sector

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing uranium sector, with significant exploration successes at their Nabarlek and Murphy West projects. The company has identified high-priority uranium anomalies and continues to report promising mineral intercepts, indicating strong potential for future growth. Investors are eyeing these developments as DevEx ramps up its exploration efforts, highlighting the company’s promising prospects in the resurging uranium market.

