Deterra Royalties Updates Director’s Holdings

October 30, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced a change in the interests held by its director Julian Andrews, who has received an additional 219,644 performance rights under the Employee Incentive Plan. This update reveals Andrews’ current holdings of 194,366 ordinary shares and 710,738 performance rights, reflecting the company’s efforts to align director incentives with company performance.

