Destination Italia Plans Voting Rights and Capital Increase

November 21, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A. (IT:DIT) has released an update.

Destination Italia S.P.A. is set to hold a shareholders’ meeting to discuss increased voting rights for long-term investors and a potential future capital increase of up to €5 million. The company aims to stabilize its shareholder base and enhance governance by rewarding those who maintain their investment over time. Additionally, the meeting will address the integration of a new statutory auditor following a recent resignation.

