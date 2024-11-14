Despegar.com reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 18c

Reports Q3 revenue $193.9M, consensus $189.84M. Damian Scokin, Despegar’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to report that our third-quarter 2024 performance reflects the sustained momentum we’ve built throughout the year. Despite FX challenges across Latin America, demand remains strong across the region as we drive growth by leveraging our technology, local expertise, and extensive inventory. This quarter, we made significant strides in our B2B segment, continuing to outpace market growth. Gross bookings grew by 23% year-over-year, reaching $230 million, driven by the addition of new white-label partnerships and the expansion of our B2B ecosystem which now includes more than 17,000 individual online and offline travel agencies.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DESP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.