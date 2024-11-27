News & Insights

Stocks

Desert Metals Unveils Major Gold Anomaly in Côte d’Ivoire

November 27, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Desert Metals Ltd. has discovered a significant gold anomaly spanning over 2.4 kilometers at its King Kong prospect in Côte d’Ivoire, through soil sampling, grab sampling, and geophysics. The gold values showed promising results, with soil samples peaking at 3.55g/t and grab samples reaching up to 8.40g/t. The company has completed eight diamond drill holes and expects further results in December 2024, highlighting the potential for a large gold system in the area.

For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.