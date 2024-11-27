Desert Metals Unveils Major Gold Anomaly in Côte d’Ivoire

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has discovered a significant gold anomaly spanning over 2.4 kilometers at its King Kong prospect in Côte d’Ivoire, through soil sampling, grab sampling, and geophysics. The gold values showed promising results, with soil samples peaking at 3.55g/t and grab samples reaching up to 8.40g/t. The company has completed eight diamond drill holes and expects further results in December 2024, highlighting the potential for a large gold system in the area.

