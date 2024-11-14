News & Insights

Desert Control’s Q3 2024 Report Highlights AgTech Innovation

November 14, 2024 — 04:04 am EST

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control is set to release its Q3 2024 financial report, highlighting its innovative Liquid Natural Clay technology that combats desertification and enhances soil health. The company focuses on increasing agricultural productivity while conserving resources, making it an attractive prospect for eco-conscious investors.

