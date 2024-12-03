Dermata Therapeutics completes enrollment in DMT310 Phase 3 STAR-1 trial

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) completed enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 Spongilla Treatment for Acne Research study of DMT310, a novel, once-weekly, topical product candidate for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. The STAR-1 study is the first of two Phase 3 studies that, if positive, would be used by Dermata to support the filing of a new drug application for DMT310 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne.

