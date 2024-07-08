In-Depth Examination Of 12 Analyst Recommendations For Akamai Techs

Ratings for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Akamai Techs, revealing an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.84%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Akamai Techs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $110.00 - Michael Elias TD Cowen Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $119.00 $138.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $115.00 $138.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $110.00 $120.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $106.00 $117.00 Mark Mahaney RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $92.00 $115.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $136.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $125.00 $145.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $120.00 $135.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $117.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Akamai Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Akamai Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Akamai Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Akamai Techs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Akamai Techs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Akamai Techs Better

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Understanding the Numbers: Akamai Techs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Akamai Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.78% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Akamai Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AKAM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AKAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.