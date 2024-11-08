News & Insights

Stocks

Dentsply Sirona price target lowered to $24 from $31 at Baird

November 08, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to $24 from $31. The firm said with implant and equipment pressures continuing, shares were likely going to be down today. Even with the shares at all-time low valuation, Baird sees too many company-specific challenges beyond just macro to recommend stepping in at current levels.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XRAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.