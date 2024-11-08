Dentsply Sirona price target lowered to $24 from $31 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to $24 from $31. The firm said with implant and equipment pressures continuing, shares were likely going to be down today. Even with the shares at all-time low valuation, Baird sees too many company-specific challenges beyond just macro to recommend stepping in at current levels.
