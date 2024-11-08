Dentsply Sirona price target lowered to $24 from $31 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to $24 from $31. The firm said with implant and equipment pressures continuing, shares were likely going to be down today. Even with the shares at all-time low valuation, Baird sees too many company-specific challenges beyond just macro to recommend stepping in at current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.