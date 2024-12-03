Dentsply Sirona initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage of Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) with a Neutral rating and $21 price target Dentsply Sirona has historically benefitted from its research and development innovation, which may continue with the recent launch of Primescan 2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes Dentsply is witnessing economic-related softness in both its dental consumables and equipment franchises, and points out the company also has recently voluntarily temporarily suspended its Byte clear aligner franchise.

