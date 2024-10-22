Denny’s sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $81M-$84M

The following full year 2024 expectations reflect management’s expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially, as well as the Company’s strategic initiative to accelerate the closure of lower volume Denny’s (DENN) restaurants. Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales between (1%) and 0%. Consolidated restaurant openings of 30 to 40, including 12 to 16 new Keke’s restaurants, with a consolidated net decline of 45 to 55. Commodity inflation of approximately 2%. Labor inflation between 3% and 4%. Total general and administrative expenses between $82 million and $85 million, including approximately $11 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA between $81 million and $84 million .

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DENN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.