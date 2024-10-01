Demystifying ACM Research: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.8, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.92% lower than the prior average price target of $33.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ACM Research. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ACM Research. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACM Research compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ACM Research's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ACM Research's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACM Research analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind ACM Research

ACM Research Inc is a United-based company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company offers space alternated phase shift which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces on a microscopic level; and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology which provides effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at process nodes.

Breaking Down ACM Research's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACM Research's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ACM Research's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACM Research's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACM Research's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ACM Research's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACMR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Needham Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.