Deluxe Upsizes Note Offering to Strengthen Finances

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Deluxe ( (DLX) ) just unveiled an update.

Deluxe Corporation, a trusted payments and data company, announced the pricing of $450 million senior secured notes due 2029, with an upsized offering from the initial $400 million. These notes, offering an 8.125% annual interest rate, aim to refinance existing credit facilities and cover transaction costs. The offering is tied to an amendment of the company’s current credit agreement to provide new senior secured credit facilities. This strategic move reflects Deluxe’s plans to bolster its financial structure amidst challenging economic conditions.

For detailed information about DLX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.