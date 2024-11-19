News & Insights

Stocks

Deluxe Upsizes Note Offering to Strengthen Finances

November 19, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Deluxe ( (DLX) ) just unveiled an update.

Deluxe Corporation, a trusted payments and data company, announced the pricing of $450 million senior secured notes due 2029, with an upsized offering from the initial $400 million. These notes, offering an 8.125% annual interest rate, aim to refinance existing credit facilities and cover transaction costs. The offering is tied to an amendment of the company’s current credit agreement to provide new senior secured credit facilities. This strategic move reflects Deluxe’s plans to bolster its financial structure amidst challenging economic conditions.

For detailed information about DLX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.