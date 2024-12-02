Deltex Medical Expands Stakeholder Interest Amid Innovation

Deltex Medical (GB:DEMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Deltex Medical Group has seen an increase in shareholder Michael Stubbs’ stake, now holding 6.45% of the company, following a recent purchase of shares. This development comes as Deltex continues to innovate with its TrueVue System, introducing non-invasive haemodynamic monitoring technology that could revolutionize patient care across various hospital settings. With a strategic focus on expanding its market reach, Deltex aims to establish its technology as a standard of care globally.

For further insights into GB:DEMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.