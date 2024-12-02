Deltex Medical Expands Stakeholder Interest Amid Innovation

Deltex Medical (GB:DEMG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Deltex Medical Group has seen an increase in shareholder Michael Stubbs’ stake, now holding 6.45% of the company, following a recent purchase of shares. This development comes as Deltex continues to innovate with its TrueVue System, introducing non-invasive haemodynamic monitoring technology that could revolutionize patient care across various hospital settings. With a strategic focus on expanding its market reach, Deltex aims to establish its technology as a standard of care globally.
For further insights into GB:DEMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.