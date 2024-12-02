News & Insights

Deltex Medical Expands Stakeholder Interest Amid Innovation

December 02, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Deltex Medical (GB:DEMG) has released an update.

Deltex Medical Group has seen an increase in shareholder Michael Stubbs’ stake, now holding 6.45% of the company, following a recent purchase of shares. This development comes as Deltex continues to innovate with its TrueVue System, introducing non-invasive haemodynamic monitoring technology that could revolutionize patient care across various hospital settings. With a strategic focus on expanding its market reach, Deltex aims to establish its technology as a standard of care globally.

