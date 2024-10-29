Delta Drone’s RocketDNA Secures Funds for Expansion

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

Delta Drone International Ltd, operating as RocketDNA, is bolstering its financial position and strategic expansion by raising $2.5 million through a share placement, complemented by a $500k Share Purchase Plan. The capital will enhance the production of xBot® drones and accelerate the development of their Drone as First Responder program, targeting growth in the mining, security, and public safety sectors. This move positions RocketDNA to reduce debt and capture larger contracts, strengthening its market presence.

