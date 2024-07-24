News & Insights

Delta (DAL) Woes Continue; Regulator Launches Probe

July 24, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) has initiated an investigation into Delta Air Lines (DAL). The investigation follows Delta’s cancellation of over 5,000 flights since Friday due to a global cyber outage and the potential for several more days of disruption.

While most airlines have returned to normal operations, Delta continues to cancel hundreds of flights daily due to issues with its crew scheduling system. Furthermore, the airline’s Atlanta hub, which is crucial to its operations, has been hit hard, with customers reporting long lines and difficulties contacting customer service.

Investor Sentiment Signal for DAL Stock

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently Positive. Out of the 747,696 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 1% hold DAL stock.

In the last 30 days, 3% of those holding the stock increased their positions. However, in the past week, about 0.1% decreased their positions. This could be due to the widespread disruptions in Delta’s operations.

Is DAL a Buy or Sell?

DAL stock has received 11 unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts’ average price target on Delta stock of $63.07 implies an upside potential of 44.62% from the current levels. Shares of the company have witnessed year-to-date growth of 8.9%.

