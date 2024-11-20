Delta Air Lines says ‘positioned to win like never before’

Says company’s strategy is well-defined. Says Delta’s brand “transcends the industry.” Says “uniquely positioned” to capitalize on secular trends. Says demand across all sectors is growing. Says premium consumer is “thriving.” Says households earning $100K+ make up about 90% of Delta’s customers. Says Millennials and Gen Z are fastest growing customer segments. Expects AI to have “incredible” impact on Delta’s business and will “live up to the hype.” Comments taken from Delta 2024 Investor Day.

